Man arrested in relation to suspect package at Sudbury bank

A man has been arrested this morning, in connection to the suspicious package incident in Sudbury earlier this week.

Officers cordoned off the town centre for several hours on Wednesday afternoon, after a call shortly after 1.10pm, which reported that a suspect package had been found in a rucksack at Barclays Bank in Market Hill.

The building was evacuated and Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officers were called to the scene and removed the package, after it was determined to be safe.

A 41-year-old man from Sudbury was arrested by police today, on suspicion of placing an article with intent and communication of false information.

He has been taken to the Suffolk Police Investigation Centre in Bury St Edmunds, where he will be questioned during the course of the day.