Man arrested in connection to Long Melford ram raid incident

A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation into a ram raid, which devastated the Co-operative store in Long Melford last year.

The crime took place at the Co-op in Hall Street, on Sunday, November 12, 2017, at approximately 1.50am.

A JCB telehandler, which was stolen from a building site in Sudbury, was used to rip the cash machine from the wall, before loading it into a Ford Ranger, which had also been stolen from premises in Sudbury.

The perpetrators then fled the scene in the Ford Ranger and a Volkswagen Golf, which were both later recovered, along with the ATM, in the Ridgewell area north of Essex.

A 24-year-old man from the Dunstable area of Bedfordshire has now been arrested on suspicion of burglary, in connection with this incident.

He was taken to Luton Police Station and interviewed by officers, and has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Anybody with information about this crime is asked to get in contact with Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting the crime reference number 72904/17.

Alternatively, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

It is currently unknown if the ram raid in Long Melford is linked to any similar incidents, which occurred in the region last year.