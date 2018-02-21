Man admits to arson incident in Sudbury

A man who has admitted arson has been told he will remain in custody while reports are prepared ready for him being sentenced.

Chas Thacker, 24, formerly a resident of Sudbury, but now of no fixed address, had originally denied committing the offence, but then subsequently changed his plea to guilty at the beginning of what would have been his trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

It is alleged that the arson incident was carried out at an address in Cockfield on Thursday, September 7, and involved a mattress being set alight.

Presiding, Judge David Goodin told Thacker that he would be brought back to court next month to be sentenced, once pre-sentence reports had been compiled by the Probation Service.

He was remanded in custody.