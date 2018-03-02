Man admits burglary of Halstead property after forensics link him to scene

A man has admitted to carrying out a burglary of a home in Halstead, after a forensics investigation identified him as the perpetrator through blood he left at the scene of the crime.

Christopher Raymond, 56, who is currently of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to burglary, which took place towards the end of last year, when he appeared for a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday, March 1.

He is now scheduled to return to court for his sentencing on Thursday, March 15.

The conviction is the result of an incident on Monday, December 14, 2017, when Raymond entered a property in Colchester Road, after identifying the home was unoccupied as the owner was at work.

He conducted a search of the home, before leaving with jewellery valued at a four-figure sum, a hoover, a car key and a Christmas cake.

When the owner returned, she discovered her home had been burgled and then found blood on her stairway, before she contacted Essex Police.

Forensics investigation officers then connected the blood to Raymond, following an examination of the stairway.

Raymond was subsequently arrested after police located him in Church Street, Bocking on Sunday, December 17, and he was later charged with the burglary.

PC Joanna Lewis, the investigating officer at Braintree CID, said: “Raymond targeted the property knowing it was empty, searched all the rooms inside, and left with valuable items.

“The victim, on her return from a day’s work, quickly called us after discovering she had been burgled.

“We think Raymond possibly injured himself while breaking into the property and we successfully connected him to burglary through DNA left at the scene.”