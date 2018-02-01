Long-serving former Sudbury dentist and avid swimmer dies at 90

A long-serving former Sudbury medical practitioner and avid swim club member, who practiced his trade in the town for over three decades, has died at the age of 90.

Tributes have been paid by the family of retired dentist David Bryson, who died at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, January 21, following a short illness.

Originally hailing from the north-east of England, Mr Bryson moved to the Sudbury area during the 1950s, before becoming a partner at the Friars Street Dental Practice, where he worked for more than 30 years.

In the later years of his life, he was also a keen swimmer and an active member of Sudbury and District Swimming Club, from which he won a number of cups and medals, in recognition of his accomplishments swimming over long distance.

In addition, he was known for his enthusiasm for travel, gardening and fly fishing.

Mr Bryson is survived by his wife Noeline, his two sons, Richard and Robin, and his five grandchildren, Alex, Sam, Gina, Meghan and Joel.

His son Richard told the Free Press: “I think people will remember him for his wit and dry sense of humour.

“He didn’t go in for gossip, but he was always interested in people – their lives and what they were doing.

“He liked Sudbury and Suffolk very much, but he always had a soft spot for Durham and Northumberland, where he spent his early life.”

His funeral will take place at West Suffolk Crematorium on Thursday, February 22.

