Long Melford man celebrates 100th birthday milestone

A 100-year-old’s longevity has been attributed to his strong faith and sense of humour.

Alfred Wilson celebrated the milestone with friends and family at Melford Court Care Home in Long Melford on Tuesday.

“I’m amazed,” said his daughter Pat Walton. “I never thought he would reach 100.

“He’s always had a strong faith and a good sense of humour.”

Mr Wilson was born in Surrey in 1918, where he grew up with brother Charlie and sister Maisie.

He met his first wife, Rose, as a teenager. They married in their early twenties and had a daughter, Pat, and a son, Robert.

Mr Wilson was a keen cook and owned a cafe in Tottenham, North London, for 25 years. He was renowned for his meat pies.

He was a staunch supporter of Arsenal Football Club, which became a topic of conversation for Tottenham supporters.

Mrs Walton has fond memories of her father teaching her to make pastry.

Mr Wilson went on to work in the printing department at a company in central London.

“He was always one for working hard,” said Mrs Walton, 78.

Mr Wilson’s wife died from an illness and he later remarried.

He met his second wife, Rose, at a dance, which was one of his favourite hobbies.

Mr Wilson was especially fond of ballroom dancing, winning many awards.

“He would still be dancing if his legs were stronger,” said Mrs Walton.

Mr Wilson lived in Tiptree, Essex, for 28 years, before retiring at the age of 63.

He has two grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and another on the way.

Mr Wilson has always had a positive outlook, which Mrs Walton also credits to his longevity.