Long Melford charity sale in aid of mental health awareness hailed a success

The organiser of a charity clothes sale has hailed the event a success in helping to raise awareness of mental health conditions.

Gabriella Stanley, of Clay Hill, Great Henny, held the event at the Old School in Long Melford at the weekend, raising more than £400 in aid of Mind.

After losing both her aunt and friend to suicides, Miss Stanley was motivated to raise funds for mental health charities.

The 24-year-old feels that mental health conditions, which can still be considered taboo, should be talked about more openly.

Various retailers sold a range of clothes at Saturday’s event, which also featured a raffle, a pop-up barber and stalls offering homemade cake and relaxation treatments.

“There was a lot of support and people came in and asked about the fundraising,” said Miss Stanley.

The 24-year-old has already raised £500 for the Mental Health Foundation after running The Vitality Big Half in London earlier this month.

Last month’s marathon was the first one she had taken part in and, although it was a huge challenge, she was pleased with her achievement.

Her family offered support and spurred her on throughout the race.

“By the end, I was struggling to make the finish line,” she said. “But I saw my family in the distance who were cheering me on.”

She is now preparing to compete in the Brighton Marathon next month.

After suffering a minor set back with a heavy cold, Miss Stanley has been forced to postpone training until she can return to her strict routine, and is hoping to raise a further £1,500 for Mind.

* To make a donation, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/GabriellaStanley.