Life of St Nicholas Hospice Care founder and president to be remembered

The life of the founder and president of St Nicholas Hospice Care in Bury St Edmunds will be celebrated later this month.

Following the service, (10.30am start), there will be a gathering in the Church Hall Community Room.

Canon Norburn, of Bury St Edmunds, was involved with the re-founding of Bury St Edmunds YMCA and was a trustee for more than 25 years.

It was during his time as Rector of Ingham with Ampton and Great and Little Livermere he recognised more care and support was needed for those at the end of their lives.

Barbara Gale, the chief executive officer of the hospice, said: “Canon Norburn was and will remain the inspiration for the work the hospice does.

“His warmth, kindness and genuine care for everyone he met are the foundations of our hospice.

“Richard did so much, not just for the hospice, but for the whole community. The celebration of his life will be a chance for us all to reflect and remember the difference he has made.”

Family flowers only are requested, with any donations made in lieu of flowers shared between All Saints Church and the hospice.

Remembrance books will also be placed in each of the hospice’s shops, including at its Bury St Edmunds Hospice in Hardwick Lane.