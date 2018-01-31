Lavenham hotel forms alliance to host recruits on training placements

Lavenham’s The Swan Hotel and Spa has joined an award-winning organisation specialising in training and placing college graduates into the hospitality, tourism, travel and catering sectors.

The 45-bedroom, four-star hotel in Lavenham has formed an alliance with Concord Hotels to host recruits on training placements.

Swan managing director Ingo Wiangke said he was looking forward to the arrival of trainees from Concord’s hand-picked recruits, who will take up temporary residence at the hotel to embark on one of a six-month training programme.

He said: “We are delighted that we have formed what we anticipate will be a long-term partnership with Concord Hotels.

“Its unique approach to staff training and development to supervisory and management level is well recognised within the industry and sits well with our own HR philosophy.

“We are looking forward to receiving the first of our trainees, all of whom are of the highest calibre, hand-selected by experts with years of experience and supported throughout by a mentor who has worked in the industry from grassroots level up.”

Glen Harrison, group training officer for Concord, added: “We are pleased to welcome this wonderful hotel to the Concord organisation and to the many benefits that our members enjoy.”