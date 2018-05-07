Lavenham artist dedicates new exhibition to doctors who saved her

A renowned sculptor from Lavenham is dedicating her latest exhibition, which she has described as the most important of her career, to the Addenbrooke’s Hospital doctors who saved her life.

Kate Denton’s Burning Ambition exhibition is the culmination of her 30-year fascination with the famous Icarus myth and will see an exhibition of sculptures, lithographs and drawings at Lavenham Hall Gallery from May 13 to May 28.

The flagship work of art in the exhibition is Dare to Dream, a 2.9-metre-high sculpture that boasts almost a tonne of bronze and is seemingly falling forward while balanced on nothing more than the figure’s toes.

The exhibition includes 15 other bronze sculptures and a number of drawings.

While the exhibition comes 30 years after Kate’s first Icarus-inspired drawing, she believes it will be the “magnum opus” of her career.

She was diagnosed with cancer seven years ago and told she had just three months to live.

Kate, who is dedicating the exhibition to Dr Robin Crawford, consultant gynaecological oncologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, and his colleagues, said: “For both professional and personal reasons, this is the most important exhibition I have put on.

“The story of Icarus has fascinated me for as long as I can remember, and tackling the subject brings together everything I have worked on – the modelling of the figures, how to portray flight, how to give the feeling of elation at flight and despair as the figure falls from the sky.

“At one time, I was given only three months to live – and, at the very worst point, my life expectancy was measured in weeks, if not days.

“But, after some amazing and radical surgery by outstanding doctors, to whom this exhibition is dedicated, I remain in remission.

“It changed everything. I am now determined to live as full a life as I can, both in my work and in my personal life.”

A catalogue has been produced by Kate and her husband Anthony Faulkner, with a foreword by Richard Humphreys, a former curator at Tate Britain.

To find out more, go to www.katedenton.com.