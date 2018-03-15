Laptop stolen during house burglary in Hadleigh

A laptop was stolen as a result of a burglary of a home in Hadleigh yesterday afternoon, prompting a police appeal for information about the crime.

The incident took place some time between 2.30pm and 5.20pm, when a supect went to the rear of the property in Pond Hall Road and forced entry via the rear ground floor window to the kitchen.

The perpetrator then stole a silver MacBook Pro laptop, before leaving the scene.

Suffolk Police detectives would like to hear from anybody who was in the area at the time, who might have seen someone behaving suspiciously, or acting, or who may have been carrying a laptop.

If you have information, contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting the crime reference number 37/14049/18.