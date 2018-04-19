Kernos Centre in Sudbury marks 15 years since charity’s launch

A charity in Sudbury, which provides counselling to children and adults, has celebrated its 15th anniversary.

Since launching in 2003, the Kernos Centre in Friars Street has provided support to more than 3,000 people.

A celebratory event to mark the milestone was held at the Masonic Hall.

Among the guests was Sudbury mayor Sarah Page, who has supported the charity during her term of office, and South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge, who praised the charity’s work over the years.

“The Kernos Centre is a fantastic charity that provides vital services to young people challenged by mental health issues,” he said.

“I was very pleased to attend the 15th anniversary celebration and enjoyed the entertainment from local musicians.

“I commend the Kernos Centre for reaching this milestone.”

Christine Boatwright, director of counselling at the charity, highlighted its vital role in the community.

“The local need and demand for our service is much greater now than when we first opened,” she said.

“Kernos has already received 123 referrals so far in 2018, and is currently providing 80 face-to-face counselling sessions per week.

“I do believe we are the net beneath the net for so many vulnerable people in our community.”

Lydia Page-Wright, a sixth form student at Thomas Gainsborough School, performed two songs at the event.

Ami Crowley, 18, from The Sixth Form College in Colchester, announced that she will be taking part in a fundraising skydive in aid of the charity.

Mrs Boatwright added: “I think the courage, passion and the words expressed by the young people confirms why we need to continue our service.”