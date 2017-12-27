Joe’s Golf in Sudbury confident of success under new branding

The new management at a recently-revived golf course in Sudbury say they are confident of making the business a success.

Old Joe’s Golfing Range, which shut earlier this year after about 30 years in business, reopened with the new brand of Joe’s Golf and Activity Park, after being taken over by new owners in mid-October.

Joe's Golf and Activity Park, Joes Road, Cornard Tye, Sudbury Joe's Golf and Activity Park stages its first golf outing since the facility's recent re-opening under new ownership. Shawn Dyer with members and guests. Picture Mark Westley

Upgrades have occurred the golf course and driving range, with the venue hosting its first golf meeting earlier this month.

A new café has been built, while there is also a greater focus on children’s activities, with plans for after school and summer camps, football golf, mini-golf and paintball.

Manager Shawn Dyer, who has a background in the recreation sector in his home country of the United States, said: “It was in pretty bad shape when we came in, but all it took was some TLC and some money.

“I believe that, with the right people in place, and if we do the right things in terms of marketing and support, we can definitely have a thriving business here.

“The response has been tremendous. There has been a tonne of activity and we have signed up 25 members already.

For more information about the business, go online to www.oldjoesgolfandarchery.co.uk.