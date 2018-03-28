Jewellery stolen during burglary in Little Waldingfield

A police appeal has been launched after a property was burgled in Little Waldingfield earlier this month.

The incident took place some time between Thursday, March 15 and Friday, March 23.

A number of offenders forced entry into a property in B1115 The Street, between Little Waldingfield and the junction with B1071 Lavenham Road, and stole items of jewellery.

Anybody who saw any suspicious activity, or who has dash-cam footage, should call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting the incident reference 37/15870/18.

Alternatively, get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously by telephoning 0800 555111.