Inquest opens into Great Waldingfield teen who died in crash

An inquest has been formally opened into the death of a teenager after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with two cars in Sudbury.

Jake Page, 19, of Lavenham Road, Great Waldingfield, was flown by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge where he died the following day.

On Monday, Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich heard that Mr Page’s Yamaha motorcycle had been involved in a collision with two cars in Melford Road, Sudbury on April 6.

Nigel Parsley, the Suffolk area coroner, said the cause of Mr Page’s death had been given as devastating traumatic brain injuries resulting from a road traffic collision.

Mr Parsley adjourned the hearing until August to allow the completion of reports.