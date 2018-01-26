Inquest of man who died in Long Melford car crash begins

A 23-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash in Long Melford died as a result of a brain injury, an inquest heard this week.

Maciej Antkowiak had been a front seat passenger in a Toyota Yaris car, which struck a wall in Westgate Street, in the early hours of Wednesday, November 22, last year.

At a hearing in Ipswich on Monday, Suffolk area coroner Nigel Parsley said that Mr Antkowiak had been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries. He died later the same day.

Mr Antkowiak, of Fulham Way, Ipswich, died as a result of a brain injury and involvement in a road traffic collision.

Police inquiries into the incident are continuing, said Mr Parsley, who adjourned the inquest to a later date to allow the completion of reports.