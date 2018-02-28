Home care business in Hadleigh set to expand as demand for services rises

Karen Francis has come a long way since working in retail with Marks and Spencer.

The businesswoman, who launched Forget Me Not Home Services in Hadleigh 10 years ago, says the care industry has proved to be a more satisfying and rewarding career.

Her company, which provides services such as shopping, personal care, meals and laundry, as well as liaising with families to look after people needing care in their own homes, continues to go from strength to strength.

Since moving to Hadleigh High Street a few months ago, Karen’s 30-strong team have been busier than ever, with the number of new customers and inquiries increasing.

“Demand is high and we have a waiting list,” she said. “We have people seeking us out for care jobs, based on our good reputation, which is very good news.”

“We pride ourselves on being a flexible and supportive company.

Karen stopped working in retail to care for her mother-in-law at home. Eventually, she began looking after people with learning disabilities and went on to set up her own business.

In April, she is expanding again to set up a training arm to help her own and other companies’ staff.

“I am really keen on supporting mums and young people into work,” she added.