High street still closed as firefighters continue to tackle Halstead blaze

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a blaze at a business in Halstead.

The fire at Whispers Wine Bar and Brasserie, on the High Street, was reported at around 11.20am today (Friday).

Believed to have started in the kitchen, it has destroyed the roof of the business, with severe damage to the first floor. The ground floor has suffered water damage.

Thermal imaging cameras were used to check adjoining properties for hot spots.

Due to the age of the building, it is expected to take several hours before the fire is fully extinguished.

The High Street will remain closed until the scene is deemed safe.

Incident Commander Craig McLellan said: “The initial crews have worked brilliantly to get the fire under control.

“The incident has been made more complicated because of the age and make-up of the building and roof area, but all crews worked very quickly, allowing us to tackle it from every angle.

“Their work helped to stop the fire spreading to other businesses and properties.”