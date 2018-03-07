Have your say on proposed new Babergh council ward boundaries

Babergh residents have been given another chance to have their say on proposed alterations to council ward boundaries across the district.

An eight-week consultation on recommendations by the independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England began this week and runs until April 30.

The commission proposes that the council should have 32 councillors in future – 11 fewer than now – and recommends that they represent 13 one-councillor wards, five two-councillor wards and three three-councillor wards.

The boundaries of all existing Babergh wards would also change under the proposals, which would come into effect for the next local elections, if approved.

Professor Colin Mellors, chairman of the commission, said: “Following publication of our recommendations last year, we were contacted by local organisations who questioned some of the electorate numbers we used as a basis for drawing up the boundaries.

“We listened to their comments, analysed the figures again and we have now published a new set of electorate forecasts and a new set of proposed ward boundaries across Babergh.

“We are now asking local people to look at our proposals and tell us where they support the recommendations, or where we should make changes.

“We will consider all the submissions we receive, whoever they are from, and whether the evidence applies to an entire district or just part of it.

“We will consider all the evidence we receive during the consultation before we finalise the recommendations in August.”

For more information, go online to www.lgbce.org.uk/current-reviews/eastern/suffolk/babergh.