Haul of jewellery worth up to £10,000 stolen in Leavenheath

A haul of valuable jewellery – worth up to £10,000 – was stolen during a burglary in Leavenheath.

The theft was reported on Sunday, after four rings and a bracelet were stolen from an address in Harrow Street. The value of the items are thought to be in the region of £10,000.

The stolen items included a single stone diamond ring, in a six-claw setting, made with white platinum metal; a 56-stone diamond square cluster ring, made with four central square cut diamonds, surrounded by a border of 28 cut diamonds and an outer border of 24 diamonds.

The other items were a wedding ring engraved with ‘21.12.46 SV MCL’ and made with nine-carat white gold, plus a pale blue oval spire ring with diamonds surrounding it.

An eight-stone diamond bracelet – 19cm long and 4.5mm wide, with 30 rectangular engraved links – was also taken.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the items of jewellery, or has information regarding the burglary, should contact Bury St Edmunds Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/79959/17.