Hartest teenager to scale Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of meningitis charity

An 18-year-old from Hartest is gearing up to scale the highest mountain in Africa, as part of a charity fundraising challenge.

Isabelle Roochove, of The Row, will attempt to scale Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Meningitis Research Foundation.

Isabelle, who is a keen climber and is studying English literature in her first year at the University of Warwick, learned about the fundraising scheme at a freshers fair.

“One of things I wanted to do in 2018 was climb one of the summits,” she said.

The summer expedition, which is expected to take nearly two weeks, has been organised by the university’s student-led charity society Raising and Giving.

“I’m very passionate about the meningitis charity,” said Isabelle, who hopes the expedition will raise awareness about the deadly disease.

“I want to raise awareness because, unfortunately, meningitis can attack within hours, and some people have had fingers amputated and there are a lot of long-term effects.”

Isabelle plans to pay tribute to a teenager called Connie, who died from meningitis, and will carry a flag brandished with her name while scaling the mountain.

Isabelle and her friend Morgan will be celebrating their 19th birthdays on the trip.

“I’m looking forward to that and experiencing a different culture while pushing myself to the limit,” she said.

In preparation for the challenge, Isabelle has committed to three days a week of training.

“There is a lot of work involved but I’m getting a real buzz from it,” said Isabelle.

While she is looking forward to reaching the summit, Isabelle said altitude sickness was a concern.

“It’s not a race,” said Isabelle. “It’s not about getting to the top the quickest, it’s about acclimatising yourself and walking slowly.”

A charity quiz held at the Hartest Institute to raise funds towards the Meningitis Research Foundation has been rescheduled to Friday, March 23, at 7pm. Tickets cost £10. To book, call Anna Roochove on 01284 830905.