Hartest faces losing GP surgery under plan to pool resources at Glemsford

A Suffolk village faces the prospect of permanently losing its doctor’s surgery, as a public consultation gets under way on the future of healthcare provisions in the wider area.

GP partners will seek views of patients at public engagement events later this month on plans to consolidate resources at Glemsford surgery, meaning the nearby Hartest branch surgery could shut as a result.

The surgery stated these proposals have come about following a recent review to ensure that GPs and clinical staff use their time in the most efficient and beneficial way for patients, which has led to the services being offered in Hartest significantly decreasing.

The partners are now considering whether to pool resources at the Glemsford site because of rising patient numbers and plans to build 500 new homes in the village by 2020, with the practice reportedly having faced numerous challenges since the retirement of one of the GPs in March 2017.

Dr Matthew Piccaver, GP partner for Glemsford and Hartest, explained they had to assess whether they could sustain services in Hartest going forward, but they were also mindful of Hartest residents who still needed a place where they could pick up their prescriptions.

“The closure of the Hartest branch surgery is not an easy decision for us to make,” said Dr Piccaver.

“Whilst we appreciate that it has previously been viewed as an integral part of the local community for many years, we have to find a way to move forward to meet the needs of a growing practice population in the face of a national GP recruitment crisis.

“We understand one concern regarding the possible closure is the loss of a local prescription collection point for those who live in Hartest and the surrounding area, particularly for those without their own transport to Glemsford.

“To help ease this concern, we propose to have a weekly medication collection service using the Glemsford surgery van, in addition to our normal provision of medication delivery services.”

The partners are now set to hold two events, with local patients and community members encouraged to share their thoughts about the future of medical services in the two villages.

The first will be a presentation and Q&A session at Glemsford surgery on May 17, at 7pm, while a drop-in consultation will take place at the Hartest surgery on May 22, from 1pm to 2.30pm.

For more, go to www.glemsfordsurgery.co.uk.