Halstead woman robbed by two men in alleyway

A woman was robbed by two men in an alleyway in Halstead over the weekend, leading to a police appeal for information.

The victim, who is aged in her 20s, was walking in between Trinity Street and Colne Valley Close at about 4pm on Saturday, February 17, when she was approached by two men.

The suspects grabbed her, causing her trousers to rip, before they fled the scene with her handbag, which contained her phone and a three-figure sum of cash.

The victim managed to contact Essex Police and has reported to officers a robbery and a sexual assault.

She suffered minor bruising as a result of the incident, but did not require hospital treatment.

The perpetrators have been described as being between five feet, eight inches and six feet in heigh, and they both wore dark clothing with the hoods up.

Anybody with information about the incident, or who has CCTV or dashboard camera footage from the area at the times stated, is asked to get in touch with Braintree CID on 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/22682/18.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.