Halstead woman fined after dog found to be dangerously out of control

A woman from Halstead, whose dangerously out-of-control dog was responsible for the death of another dog, has been fined.

Mary Rooke, of Trinity Court, appeared for a hearing at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

She was charged after Braintree District Council took action against her under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1989 and the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

An officer from the council visited an address in Braintree on September 6, when Rooke’s husky-type dog Whisper was found to be dangerously out of control, in an incident that resulted in another dog’s death.

At the hearing, magistrates put a control order in place and ordered the 39-year-old to pay £868 in court costs.