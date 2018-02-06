Halstead carer jailed for sexual abuse of disabled patient

A former carer from Halstead has been jailed for three years for sexually abusing a disabled woman.

Vicky Hooper, 29, of Trinity Court, had been employed to look after the victim and aid her with day-to-day tasks, including personal care.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard that she sexually assaulted the victim while she was in the shower in March 2016, and also indecently exposed herself.

Hooper was arrested and later charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault by penetration and one count of indecent exposure.

She denied the charges, but, after a four-day trial, the jury found her guilty of one count of assault by penetration, one count of sexual assault and indecent exposure. She was acquitted of the other charges.

Hooper was sentenced to three years for the first count, 12 months for the second, and two months for the third, to run concurrently.

She was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and banned from care work for life.

Following the hearing, Detective Constable Claire Hicks said: “Vicky Hooper abused her position of trust as a carer and sexually assaulted the victim in her own home, causing her considerable emotional distress.

“I hope that the sentence handed down gives Hooper time to reflect on the seriousness of the offences that she has committed.

“I would particularly like to thank the victim for the trust she has placed in Essex Police and the court system, and I hope, with the support of her family, she will be able to move past what has been a very difficult time for her.”