Hadleigh couple’s mission to rescue horses to feature on TV show tonight

A former Hadleigh couple, who have dedicated their retirement to running a rescue centre for abandoned horses and donkeys in Spain, will share their story in a television programme tonight.

Sue and Rod Weeding will feature in the latest series of Bargain Loving Brits In The Sun, which follows the lives of expats who have swapped the British weather for a cheaper lifestyle in a warmer climate.

Sue and Rod Weeding, who run a rescue centre for horses in Spain

Sue, 61, and Rod, 68, moved from their home in Hook Lane 17 years ago, with the intention of winding down and spending their retirement in Alicante.

That plan, however, quickly changed when they discovered an abandoned 18-month stallion left in a critical condition and locked in a dark stable.

The couple were told no-one had claimed the horse and he would likely be turned into horse meat.

“That was the moment we made the snap decision that we were going to keep this horse,” explained Mrs Weeding.

Soon after, the couple discovered more horses were in desperate need of a home, which sparked the idea of setting up a centre to rehome and rehabilitate horses.

They converted their land to accommodate 30 stables, all built by Rod who had previously worked as a builder.

The couple opened Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre nine years ago. It currently cares for 109 horses, ponies and donkeys.

Since 2009, they have invested their life savings – around £500,000 – to keep it running.

“We don’t bother in possessions any more,” said Mrs Weeding. “We see the world in a different way now.”

The programme is on Channel 5 at 8pm.