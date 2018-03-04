Hadleigh athletics club given guiding light with sports grant

Members of a running group have received a £250 grant which will enable them to fund equipment to improve their safety.

Hadleigh Hares Athletics Club was awarded the cash as part of a Team Sport Award programme, which is run by UK Power Networks.

The scheme is designed to encourage staff to volunteer in the community, while promoting a healthy lifestyle and sporting opportunities.

The club will use the grant to buy illuminated cones to use during training.

Rachael Raine, who works for UK Power Networks’ connection team, and is a coach at the club, said: “Hadleigh is quite a small town, which means that, when we are out road running, a lot of the routes are not well lit.”

She said the cones would improve safety, especially during the winter months.

Mrs Raine became a coach a year ago, and has been a member at the club for seven years.

“Everyone at the club is really grateful for this donation,” she said. “We have a lot of members who will benefit from the new equipment and it will make it safer for everyone to negotiate routes as many of our sessions are held at night.”