Hadleigh artist’s legacy lives on through new biography

The father of a renowned artist, who discovered a flair for painting late in life, has been remembered in a new biography.

Harry Hambling knew nothing of his artistic talents until he was given a box of oil paints as a retirement gift from his daughter, Maggi, who herself is a contemporary artist and sculptor.

Mr Hambling retired in 1962 after a 40-year career in banking, with his final position as chief cashier at Barclays Bank in Hadleigh.

Five years after retiring, Mr Hambling tried his hand at painting, which uncovered a hidden talent and was the spur for a successful 30-year career.

“I was so surprised,” said Ms Hambling, 72, whose shared interest in art helped the pair form a close bond. “It brought us together.”

Mr Hambling, who lived in the countryside all his life, developed a passion for painting landscapes, people and still life.

“He painted what excited him and what was new in the landscape,” said Ms Hambling, who noticed his natural artistic talent.

“He was modest and shy when he showed me his work, but I realised he saw things in a very particular and personal way.”

Pursuing a career as an artist had never been an obvious choice for Mr Hambling, who had been a keen sportsman.

“He had always admired the work of Thomas Gainsborough, John Constable and other Suffolk painters, but it hadn’t occurred to him to have a go at it,” said Ms Hambling.

More than half of Mr Hambling’s paintings were sold at exhibitions, including to celebrity cookbook writer Delia Smith.

His first art show, which comprised of 10 years’ work, was held in the pavilion of Hadleigh Bowls Club.

Ms Hambling recalls a question from an interested buyer at one of his exhibitions.

“A farmer came up to me and said he loved one of dad’s paintings and wanted to hang it above the fire place, but asked if it would melt,” she said.

The book, which pays tribute to Mr Hambling, who died 20 years ago, has been compiled by Ms Hambling and historian Jamie Gilham. It features a biography and a number of his paintings.

“It’s a sort of legacy,” said Ms Hambling. “He is dead but what’s left is his paintings, which keep on delighting people.”

A Suffolk Eye: Harry Hambling, Paintings is out now, with an exhibition of the same name at Gainsborough’s House.