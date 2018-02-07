Great Cornard woman to brave fears with skydive in aid of boy with Down’s syndrome

A selfless woman from Great Cornard is facing her fears by taking part in a skydive to raise money for a boy with Down’s syndrome.

Ella Worley, from Radiator Road, will take the plunge to help fund an extension, which will house a new bedroom and bathroom, at the home of Charlie Till, in Cherrytree Road, Great Cornard.

The nine-year-old has difficulty sleeping, which is a common condition among children with Down’s syndrome.

His irregular sleeping patterns disrupt the whole household, especially his brothers, Alfie, two, and George, four, with whom he shares a bedroom.

Charlie’s mother, Joanne, who regularly tends to him at night, explained that the melatonin tablets he takes before bed help him to settle, but ware off after just three to four hours. “We don’t get a lot of sleep,” she said.

Charlie’s brothers are often woken at midnight when he plays with his toys, which results in them having to sleep in their parents’ bed.

“I don’t get much sleep until 2.30am, and then we are up again at 7am,” explained Mrs Till.

The disturbance also impacts on her daughter, Grace, and husband, Martin, who wakes up early for his job as an engineer in London.

Creating a downstairs bedroom for Charlie is expected to cost £20,000, which the family will need to fund themselves, after being refused a disability grant.

The extra room would provide him with his own space and sensory toys, while minimising the impact on the rest of the family.

They want to raise a further £3,000 to build a bathroom for Charlie.

Ella, 36, wanted to help the family after seeing a crowdfunding page online.

After fundraising for other charities, she wanted to dedicate a challenge to someone in her community.

“You just hand this money over but you don’t know where it goes,” explained the mother-of-two.

Ella, who will take part in a tandem skydive at Beccles Airfield in May, will fund the cost of the challenge herself, and will have to pluck up the courage to overcome her fear of heights.

“I can imagine not sleeping the night before,” she said. “I’m nervous, but it’s for a good cause.”

Mrs Till expressed her amazement at the selfless act. “I was absolutely gobsmacked,” she said. “It is so kind of her.”