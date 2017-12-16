Great Cornard student chef puts cooking skills to test at hotel gala

A budding chef from Sudbury put his culinary skills to the test by helping to prepare a four-course meal at a high-class hotel.

West Suffolk College catering and hospitality student Matthew Riddle, 16, from Great Cornard, was selected as part of a front of house team at a special gala dinner.

The students experienced the pressure of working at Tuddenham Mill – a luxury boutique hotel and restaurant – to provide a vital insight into the industry.

“It was really busy, with hard work and lots of great team work involved,” said Matthew.

“But I enjoyed every minute and I am very grateful to the team for the experience.”

Diners tucked into dishes including roasted mackerel with mushroom emulsion, Norfolk black chicken with spelt, and a rum baba pudding with quince syrup.

Chef Lee Bye, said: “It was a game changer welcoming the pupils to the restaurant.

“It’s the first and the most crucial step for us to mentor and nurture these young people of the industry.

“I would recommend all restaurants to open their hearts and doors to these students.”