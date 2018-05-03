Great Cornard sisters raise £700 for mum with cancer

A mother from Great Cornard, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, has spoken of her pride in her young daughters, who raised more than £700 for charity.

Darcy Fleetwood, nine, and her younger sister Harriett, seven, decided to hold a cake and craft sale at Wells Hall Primary School in Great Cornard, in aid of Cancer Research UK, after their mother, Rachel Brown, received a diagnosis of bowel cancer.

Rachel, who is undergoing chemotherapy this week, said: “I’m totally overwhelmed by the support, and I’m so proud of them.

“Lots of local people donated things to their stall. They were really well supported, and they have done so well.”

You can still support them by going to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rachel-brown92.