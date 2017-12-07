Great Cornard Co-op damaged in failed ram raid

The Co-op in Great Cornard sustained significant damage following a failed ram raid last night — the third store to be targeted in the Suffolk Free Press area in just over a month.

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses, after they were called out to the shop in The Drift at 11.10pm last night when an alarm was set off at the premises.

The Co-op in Great Cornard was damaged in a failed ram raid on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. Photo credit: Mike Dawson.

A white Citroen Berlingo van was reversed into the front shutters of the building, in what was believed to have been an attempt to steal the cash machine located inside.

The van became stuck in the shutters, resulting in the suspects abandoning the raid and fled the scene in a car described as a silver Subaru with a spoiler on the back, which drove in the direction of the Essex border.

Police officers arrived at the scene within a matter of minutes and searched the surrounding area, with assistance from a National Police Air Service Helicopter, but they were unable to locate the offenders.

Anybody who witnessed the incident, or who has any information which may help the police with their investigation, is asked to contact West Suffolk CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station by calling 101, quoting the crime reference code 77978/17.

The Co-op in Great Cornard was damaged in a failed ram raid on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. Photo credit: Mike Dawson.

Alternatively, get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.