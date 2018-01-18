Great Cornard care home ‘over the moon’ with top CQC rating

A Great Cornard care home is celebrating a top start to 2018, after receiving the highest rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Mellish House Care Home, a facility located on Kings Hill that supports adults with dementia, was rated outstanding in its latest CQC report, making it one of just 22 homes in all of East Anglia to hold the grade.

The inspection team praised the facility – run by Stour Sudbury Ltd – for its ethos of respecting home residents as individuals, and providing high standards of personalised care.

Maekhala Allan, manager of Mellish House, a role she has held for the last five-and-a-half years, told the Free Press: “I am over the moon. It’s a massive achievement for us. It’s nice that all of our hard work has been recognised.

“I have seen massive changes. For the first year-and-a-half, it was all about improving standards, and we have been continuing and building on that for the last four years.

“I put it down to the staff and how willing they are to learn and to be empowered. It’s a long-standing staff team – a lot of them have been here for a long time.

“We involve the residents in everything. We give them control, not only of the care they receive, but also the food and the environment.”

Inspectors also hailed the facility for its strong links with the community, and Maekhala said they would continue this with a new befriending scheme involving sixth-form students.

Jemima Burnage, CQC’s head of inspection for adult social care in the region, said: “Our inspection team was really impressed by the level of care and support offered to people at Mellish House.

“People’s rights to make decisions and remain in control of their lives were promoted as much as possible by staff. All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated outstanding.”