Glemsford pop duo excited by opportunities ahead after success of new single

Although the music business is often viewed as a tough uphill battle for new acts to break into, up-and-coming Suffolk duo Amethysts say they are excited by the opportunities presented by new media.

The ambient pop music duo was formed back in 2016 by Simon Lucas-Hughes, 24, and Clarice Parrott, 21, who previously performed together in other bands for many years, having met at school in Hedingham.

The pair, of Bells Lane, Glemsford, released their latest single Be There earlier this month, which they describe as “a statement of intent for 2018”.

They have also started working with an American music label, following the online success of previous releases in the United States.

Simon, who describes their music as a mix of dream pop and indie, explained their short-term ambition is to be able to make music full-time, before pursuing their long-term ambition of performing at big venues and festivals.

“It’s a very exciting place to be, but also scary,” he said. “It’s a lot of pressure, although we put that pressure on ourselves.

“For us, right now it’s not so much about the money. It’s about getting heard and building up a fan base.

“Having said that, having to find the money for ourselves to do recordings and film videos can be a struggle.”

Since forming two years ago, Amethysts have featured on BBC Radio One and BBC Six Music, played a number of live sessions with BBC Music Introducing and performed at festivals such as the Secret Garden Party.

Simon said that while many people in the industry had reservations about online services like Spotify, which allow users to listen to songs free of charge, he believes these services provide a lot of avenues for new acts.

“The opportunities for new bands are really quite good,” he said.

“The ability to download music for free has really helped new bands because it’s much easier to find new music and a lot easier to reach out to people.”

He added: “We are thankful to everyone who’s supported us so far. We’ve had a great amount of plays online, and we’re so thankful to everyone who’s been sharing and listening to our music.

“Without the plays and support from BBC Introducing and all the other outlets who share our music, we wouldn’t be doing what we’re doing.”

For more information on the act, go online to www.weareamethysts.co.uk.