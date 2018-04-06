Glemsford man who suffered from recurring pain took his own life, inquest hears

An 81-year-old man sent his partner shopping and then hanged himself at the bungalow they shared in Glemsford, an inquest has been told.

The body of John Plampin was discovered by two neighbours, who helped force entry to the property where all the doors and windows had been locked and chained shut from the inside.

The inquest at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich last Thursday heard that Mr Plampin had suffered from recurrent back pain and feared he would not be able to continue walking.

In a statement, Patrick Holden told how he had returned home to the bungalow at Drapery Common on December 29 last year after being asked by Mr Plampin to collect a prescription and a library book in Sudbury.

The inquest was told that he could not gain entry to the property but, with the help of two neighbours, was able to cut through a door chain and get inside.

On an inner door, which was unlocked, was a handwritten note saying: “Don’t come in. Call the police.”

The neighbours went into discovered Mr Plampin hanging by a strap from a loft rafter. He was declared dead at the scene by a paramedic.

A note was found nearby, which Suffolk area coroner Nigel Parsley said made it clear that Mr Plampin was “intent of taking his own life.”

A post-mortem examination conducted at West Suffolk Hospital by consultant pathologist Dr Carl Love confirmed that death had been due to hanging.

In his statement, Mr Holden told the inquest that, a number of years previously, Mr Plampin had suggested he would take his own life because of the pain he was suffering.

At that time, Mr Holden said he talked him out of it and Mr Plampin had undergone surgery to help the problem.

Mr Holden said he had known Mr Plampin, who liked to be called Reg, since meeting him at work 54 years earlier.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, Mr Parsley said: “From the evidence I have here, I can conclude that John intended the act and that his death would result.”