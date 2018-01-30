Glemsford man who suffered back pain found hanging at home, inquest hears

An 81-year-old, who had been suffering from back pain that had made him immobile, was found hanging at his home in Glemsford, an inquest has heard.

The body of John Plampin was discovered towards the end of last year, on Friday, December 29 at his home at Drapery Common.

Last week, Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich was told that on the door, there was a note which read ‘do not enter’.

Inside, Mr Plampin was found hanging from a rafter.

His death was confirmed at the scene by a paramedic.

A post mortem examination conducted by consultant pathologist Dr Carl Love showed that death had occurred as a result of hanging.

Suffolk area coroner Nigel Parsley adjourned the inquest until April to allow the completion of reports.