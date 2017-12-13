Glemsford man denies charge of making indecent imagery

A man from Glemsford has denied making an indecent photograph of a child.

Kevin Stiff, of Slades Close, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, speaking through a video link from the jail where he is being held on remand.

Stiff, 50, pleaded not guilty to making an indecent photo of a child in Glemsford on November 7 and having a digital storage device while subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

In addition, Stiff also pleaded not guilty to attempting to communicate with a girl aged under 16 in Glemsford on November 2.

Judge David Goodin told Stiff that he would continue to be remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Stiff’s trial is due to take place in March next year.