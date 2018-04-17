Glemsford man caught with indecent images for second time is jailed

A man caught with indecent images of children for the second time in three years has been jailed.

Kevin Stiff, 50, of Slades Close, Glemsford, appeared on Monday at Ipswich Crown Court, where he was sentenced to a total of 18 months imprisonment.

The court heard that when police officers with a warrant went to his home on November 7 last year, they seized a mobile phone, which was found to contain indecent images of children.

Stiff had been jailed for two years in 2015, after being caught with images of children which had been downloaded from the internet.

The further images discovered in the police raid in November last year put Stiff in breach of a 10 year sexual harm prevention order, Judge Rupert Overbury heard.

Stiff pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children and breaching the 2015 sexual harm prevention order.

In addition to jailing him for 18 months, Judge Overbury imposed further 10 year sexual harm prevention order.

He also told Stiff, a former teaching assistant at schools in Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds, that he must sign the sexual offences register for ten years.