Glemsford man appeals for antiques in aid of guide dogs charity auction

A Glemsford man is appealing for antiques to sell at an auction in aid of a charity which provides dogs for the blind.

Todd Lewis, of Silk Factory Row, is organising an auction and car boot sale at Melford Hall in May, with proceeds going to Guide Dogs.

The charity provides people who are blind or partially sighted with guide dogs to improve their mobility and independence.

Mr Lewis has started collecting donations, but is appealing for a range of small goods.

“Ideally, we would like antiques,” said the 55-year-old. “But, if people have something that is of good value and they would be happy to part with, we would like to hear from them.”

Items which can be donated include pictures, jewellery, china, vintage cutlery and old children’s toys.

Mr Lewis looked after his father’s golden Labrador when he emigrated to Australia seven years ago.

The dog has since died but had become a precious member of the family, and was cherished by his two daughters, Evie and Flo.

After watching a programme about the vital role of guide dogs, Mr Lewis made a monthly donation to the charity but wanted to do more.

He visited a guide dog centre and was impressed with its work.

“I thought it was a perfect mix and I believe in it so strongly,” said Mr Lewis.

Last year, he ran the London Marathon and organised a boot sale which raised more than £3,000 for the charity.

This year, he will take on three marathons – the London Marathon next month; the Loch Ness Marathon in September and the Yorkshire Marathon a month later.

“It’s such a good thing to do and I’m really looking forward to it,” added Mr Lewis.

The charity car boot sale on Sunday, May 13, starts at 9.30am, followed by the auction at 11.30am. To donate items, call 07957 889479.