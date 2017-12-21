Glemsford boy shaves head for cancer charity in memory of mother

An eight-year-old boy from Glemsford shaved off some of his hair in memory of his mother, who died from cancer.

Dillon Ketley, of Angel Lane, lost his mother to bowel cancer just a month before his fifth birthday.

Eight year-old Dillon Ketley had his head shaved in memory of his mother who died from cancer. Money will be donated to Macmillan cancer charity PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The youngster raised a total of £323 for Macmillan Cancer Support after having four inches of his hair taken off at Glemsford Primary Academy on Monday.

Following the death of his mother, Janet, in 2014, his older sister, Lisa, 28, and her fiancé, Marc, became legal guardians for Dillon, his two brothers, Graham, 20, and Alex, 18, and his two sisters, Rosie, 16, and Bonnie, 14. Dillon has three other siblings.

Lisa, who is a qualified carer, looked after her mother for nine months so that she could stay at home instead of moving to a hospice.

“We thought it would be better if she was at home, so I moved in and nursed her until she died,” said Miss Ketley.

Since their mother’s death, the family have supported each other.

“We have all pulled together,” said Miss Ketley. “We have an amazing family and can work through anything.

“Naturally, the children have been all over the place but I couldn’t ask for more from the schools – they have been an amazing help,” explained Miss Ketley, who praised her sibling’s bravery.

“Hopefully, it’s the hardest thing they will go through, but they are very strong and are getting through it.

On the day of the head shave, Dillon’s fellow pupils helped to raise money by selling cup cakes, while parents were also invited to show their support.

Dillon’s siblings were all supportive of their youngest brother.

“They are all incredibly proud of him,” added Miss Ketley.