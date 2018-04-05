Fundraising lunch collects £2,000 for Upbeat Heart Support charity

An annual fundraising event in Stoke-by-Nayland has collected £2,000 for the benefit of a local cardiac support charity.

The lunch was held at Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club to raise money for Upbeat Heart Support, a charity run from Long Melford that offers medical care and cardiac exercises to ensure people have healthy hearts.

Mark Murphy, of Suffolk Radio, served as the guest speaker at the event, which was attended by 140 members, as well as cardiac nurse Kate Turner and cardiac exercise instructor Maureen Cooling.

Mark said: “What a great welcome I received from all the members who are clearly passionate about being part of Upbeat.

“I now know where to go if I need some help in the future.”

After his talk, Mark presented a High Sherriff’s Award to the chairman, Sylvia Baker, in recognition of her work at the charity.