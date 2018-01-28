Fundraisers to brave the shave in Great Waldingfield to aid Macmillan cancer charity

A Great Waldingfield man, who has had multiple family members affected by cancer, has brought together a group of fundraisers, who will brave the shave next month to raise money for charity.

Danny Bourne will go clean shaven alongside 10 other people at the White Horse pub in Great Waldingfield, on Friday, February 2, with the goal of raising at least £2,000 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mr Bourne, consultant at WLP Residential in North Street, has lost a number of family members over the years as a result of the disease, including his mother, while his brother received a diagnosis of cancer towards the end of last year.

“It’s something that’s very close to me,” he told the Free Press. “I’m going through it right now with my brother and it’s not a good time.

“When my mum passed away, Macmillan was great, particularly with the help they gave to us.

“It’s just a little thank you to them for all of the great things they do.”

The shave, which is set to take place at the pub at 7pm, will also be accompanied by a raffle, with lots of local businesses donating numerous prizes for the event.

“It’s incredible because this started as something small and now we have got a lot of peole involved in it,” added Mr Bourne.

“Most people have been touched by cancer in some way, shape or form. Everybody has got their own story to tell.

“We would like to invite other people to get involved. We want it to be a Sudbury-wide effort.”

Sponsorship forms are available at the White Horse, and Mr Bourne said almost £1,000 had already been donated towards the cause.

Anybody interested in donating online can do so by going to www.bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/daniel-bourne.

Find out more at www.macmillan.org.uk.