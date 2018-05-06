Fundraisers embark on huge bike ride to aid Assington woman with rare cancer

Family and friends are rallying around a woman with a rare form of cancer, as they prepare to stage a series of fundraisers, starting with a huge bike ride this weekend, to help pay for her new treatment.

Kath Lane, from Assington, has been receiving treatment since being diagnosed with pheochromocytoma in March 2013, but she has been told she will now need a different kind of therapy, costing £12,000 for a single course of treatment.

The treatment, known as lutate, is not currently funded by the NHS due to its significant cost, and Kath has been told by doctors that, if it is needed, she will require four separate rounds of the treatment.

Today, her husband Russ, her sons Craig, Gareth and Jake, her husband’s cousin Harry, and friends Richard Ansell, Brian Collins, Will Jurgens, Josh Smith and Marcus Smith embarked on a bike ride from Cromer to Assington, with the goal of raising £10,000 towards her cause.

It is one of several fundraisers for Kath’s benefit, including a cake sale at Wells Hall Primary School in Great Cornard on Thursday, while her friend Fiona Baker is currently doing a sponsored slim-a-thon, aiming to lose two stone in three months.

Since her diagnosis, Kath has had major surgery to remove a large tumour, which was successful, but, by December 2016, the disease had spread to other areas of her body, resulting in another operation and a course of MIBG therapy.

Despite this difficult period of her life, she said she had been uplifted by those around her through their support and generosity.

Kath told the Free Press: “I look on the last five years as being an emotional rollercoaster ride, but I am very lucky to have a wonderful family and a lot of friends, who have supported me throughout.

“I find the more challenges that are thrown at me, the stronger and more determined it makes me.

“I am truly thankful to everyone that has dedicated their time, in all different ways, to help fundraise for my cause, especially to my husband, sons and all of the cyclists who have been training hard, pedalling miles and miles every week for the last few months.”

So far, the fundraiser has collected more than £1,750 online, with more donated through sponsorship forms.

You can support the cause by going online to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kath-lane.