Friends hold bike ride in memory of crash victim from Great Waldingfield

Friends of a motorcyclist, who died in a road traffic collision in Sudbury, staged a bike ride in his memory at the weekend.

Jake Page, 19, from Great Waldingfield, died following a serious collision in Melford Road on Friday, April 6.

Around 35 motorcyclists paid tribute to the teenager as they made their way around Sudbury and its surrounding villages on Sunday evening.

“Everyone thought it was a good send off,” said best friend Jake Schroedner, 17, who organised the event as a fitting tribute to the teenager whom he had met during a bike ride.

A fundraising page has been set up in Jake’s memory, which can be accessed by going online to https://uk.gofundme.com/rip-jake-never-forgoten.