Four people hospitalised after two cars collide in Hintlesham

Four people were hospitalised following a two-car collision in Hintlesham at the weekend.

Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the crash, which took place on Saturday, March 10, at approximately 11.30pm.

A silver Ford Focus, which was travelling from Hadleigh to Hintlesham, and a blue Ford Focus, which had been driving in the opposite direction, crashed into each other on the A1071.

The female driver of the silver Ford Focus, who is a resident of Hadleigh, was taken to Ipswich Hospital to be treated for her head injuries.

The male passenger sustained head and facial injuries and was transported to Colchester Hospital.

Meanwhile, the male driver of the blue Ford Focus, who is also from Hadleigh, suffered a broken ankle and pelvis, as a result of the collision, and was given treatment at Ipswich Hospital.

The female passenger was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, after she received chest and pelvis injuries.

Anybody who witnessed the collision, who saw the vehicles leading up to the incident, or who has any relevant dashboard camera footage of the vehicles, should contact the Suffolk Roads Policing department at Martlesham Heath by calling 101.