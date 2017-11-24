Search

Festive fair in Long Melford raises £4,100 for animal welfare charity

LONG MELFORD The Old School, Long Melford Christmas Fair at The Old School in Long Melford - a fundraising event in support of the Small Animal Welfare Charity. Seesaw Volunteers and supporters Picture Mark Westley
Shoppers were in high spirits at Long Melford’s Christmas fair to raise funds for an animal welfare charity.

A range of novelty gifts were on offer at the Old School community centre event on Sunday.

Proceeds from the fair amounted to £4,100 which will support Suffolk and Essex Small Animal Welfare (Sesaw).

Secretary of the charity Pat Ferdinando, said the cash will fund vital costs for the looked-after animals including vet bills, food and heating.

Donations and fundraising events are crucial to keeping the charity going.

Mrs Ferdinando added: “It’s wholly run on help from volunteers and the generosity from the public.”