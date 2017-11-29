Family pays tribute to man who died in Long Melford car crash

The family of a man, who died after a serious traffic collision in Long Melford last week, has hailed him as a “loving person who had a heart of gold”.

Emergency services were called out in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, November 22, at approximately 5.45am, following reports that a red Toyota Yaris had collided with a wall on the A1092 Westgate Street.

Ambulance, police and fire crews were all in attendance at the scene, and the three occupants of the car were transported to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

The front passenger, a 23-year-old man, was then transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but later died from his injuries.

He has been named as Maciej Antkowiak, aged 23, from Ipswich, known to his family and his friends as Maciek,

Paying tribute to him, Maciek’s family said in a statement this week: “On Wednesday, November 2017 we suffered an unimaginable loss with the tragic passing of our dear brother, son, and friend.

“Maciek died as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident in Long Melford on his way to work.

“Maciek was born on April, 1994 in Torun, Poland, and moved to Ipswich with his parents at the age of 13.

“He attended St Alban’s Catholic High School and graduated from Suffolk New College in 2013 with a diploma in Vehicle Maintenance and Repair.

“Maciek enjoyed most spending time with his friends and family.

“He was a loving person who had a heart of gold and would go out of his way to help anyone in need.

The world has lost an amazing soul, taken from this earth too soon.

“Maciek will be forever remembered by his parents, Wieslawa and Boguslaw, his three older sisters, Magdalena, Joanna and Gosia and his paternal grandparents Teresa and Jan, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a large group of his dear friends.

“The family is very grateful for all the compassion they have been shown and are truly thankful.”

As a result of the crash, the female rear passenger suffered an injury to her hip, whilst the driver of the vehicle sustained minor chest injuries, as a result of the crash.

A 26-year-old man, from Ipswich, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taken at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and Suffolk Police confirmed on Thursday he had been released under investigation, pending additional enquiries.

Suffolk Police says the car involved in the crash left Ipswich at about 5am last Wednesday morning, and drove towards Long Melford via Hadleigh, along the A1071 and A134.

Officers are appealing for information from anybody who may have seen a red Toyota Yaris driving erratically along this route between 5am and 5.45am.

Anybody with information about the vehicle travelling along the described route at the times stated, or anyone who witnessed the collision, is urged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team by calling 101, quoting the incident reference code CAD 42 of November 22.