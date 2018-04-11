Family of Waldingfield teen who died in crash voices disbelief at loss

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a road traffic collision in Sudbury have paid an emotional tribute, describing him as “full of life”.

Jake Page, 19, from Great Waldingfield, died following a serious collision involving three vehicles in Melford Road last week.

A 19-year-old motorcyclist Jake Page died on Friday following a fatal collision on the A131 Melford Road.'The incident was close to The Bay Horse Public House on Melford Road. 'Floral tributes have been left on a wall outside a house, on the opposite side to The Bay Horse.'Picture Mark Westley

Officers were called to the incident involving a black BMW, grey Toyota and a black Yamaha motorcycle on Friday at 6.40pm.

The teenager was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he died from his injuries.

His parents, Jason and Joanne, and sister Jemma paid tribute to the teenager this week.

“As a family, we are all still in total disbelief and cannot come to terms with the loss of Jake,” they said. “He was a very much loved son and brother.

“Jake was so full of life, always happy, loved his family, his dogs and his friends.

“He had many passions in life, but his biggest were the gym, which he attended nearly every day without fail, and his motorbike, which he couldn’t wait to get out on as soon as the sun was shining.

“We have been completely flooded with messages telling us how loving, funny, caring, outgoing and positive he was.

“Jake’s life had just begun and he was truly starting to shine brighter than ever; he was taken far too soon from us.”

Best friend Jake Schroeder, 17, from Sudbury, has organised a motorbike ride in memory of Jake, who was “like a brother” to him.

“He liked the thrill of motorbikes; his favourite thing was going low around the roundabouts,” said Jake.

People are invited to join the bike ride, starting from The Bay Horse in Melford Road on Sunday at 5pm.

Caroline Wilson, headteacher at Ormiston Sudbury Academy, paid tribute to the former student.

“All staff at Ormiston Sudbury Academy are devastated to hear of the terrible news and would like to send our sincere condolences to Jake’s family and friends,” she said.