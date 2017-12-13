Family frustrated at police response to hit-and-run in Polstead

The son of a 52-year-old woman, who was struck by a car that left her unconscious on the roadside, has voiced his anger at what he believes was an inadequate police response to the incident.

Kerry Lockwood, of Polstead, was knocked off her bicycle by a blue 2003 three-door Ford Fiesta, which then failed to stop, on the A1071 near Evans Heath and Potash Lane in Polstead, heading from Hadleigh towards Boxford and Sudbury, on Tuesday, November 28.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 12.30pm, was witnessed by two people in another vehicle driving behind the Ford, who called emergency services and attended to Mrs Lockwood, as she lay unconscious on a grass verge at the side of the road.

Two ambulance crews attended the scene and took Mrs Lockwood to Ipswich Hospital for treatment. She was discharged later that evening.

Her son, Jacob, said his mother had avoided any life-threatening injuries and is now recovering at home, but had been left physically and mentally shaken by the incident.

Suffolk Police were also in attendance at the scene, and recovered a front passenger-side wing mirror, which was smashed off the Ford Fiesta as a result of the collision.

Officers are now appealing for anybody else who witnessed the incident to please get in touch.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have seen a vehicle matching the description given, or who may know of a vehicle which has sustained damage on its front nearside or its nearside wing.

But Mr Lockwood expressed his frustration at Suffolk Police’s investigation of the collision, stating he had been told on Thursday that they were seeking witnesses, but had no further lines of inquiry.

“Had mum not landed on that grass verge, she could have died,” Mr Lockwood told the Free Press.

“After getting out of hospital, she hasn’t left the house. She’s really shaken up and the fact people are getting away with it is making it even worse.

“That’s the way the world works now. The police, even though they’ve got witnesses, have given up the investigation and say there’s nothing more they can do.

“There are CCTV cameras on all the main routes that car could have gone after they hit mum and fled the scene.

“I guarantee if they (the police) put some more hours in, there might be something. But they are unwilling to do it.”

An appeal for information posted by the family on social media last week, asking for help to find the person responsible, has been shared more than 250 times.

Phil Pilgrim, one of the people who witnessed the collision, wrote on Facebook: “My colleague and I were behind the vehicle that struck Kerry.

“Our first priority was to make sure she was OK. The police and ambulance were called straight away.

“I hope she is OK and makes a full recovery and that the owner of the car who struck her comes forward.”

Anyone with information should call Bury St Edmunds Police on 101, quoting the incident reference number CAD 224 of November 28.