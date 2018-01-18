Fallen tree causes disruption on railway between Sudbury and Marks Tey

Rail services between Sudbury and Marks Tey have been suspended, after a tree fell down across the railway following strong winds overnight.

Greater Anglia confirmed the line has been blocked and disruption is expected until about 2pm this afternoon, as work is carried out to remove the blockage.

Replacement bus services are currently running between the two stations to try and mitigate the disruption.

“Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption,” a Greater Anglia statement said.

“Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

“If your journey with us has been delayed by 30 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation for a portion of your fare.”

The latest updates on train services between Sudbury and Marks Tey can be found at www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia.